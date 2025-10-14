Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to announce Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, as its candidate for the upcoming Nuapada Assembly by-election, informed Rajya Sabha Member Sujeet Kumar on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Kumar said that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Nuapada on October 16, where he will lead a mega rally and be present during the nomination filing of the BJP candidate.

“More than 2,000 workers from the BJD and Congress are expected to join the BJP during the rally. Jay Dholakia is the party’s final choice, and his candidature will be formally announced soon,” Kumar stated.

Jay Dholakia had officially joined the BJP on October 11 (Saturday), signaling his readiness to contest from the constituency once represented by his late father.

The Nuapada bypoll will be held on November 11, coinciding with the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections and by-elections in six other Assembly constituencies across India.

While the Congress has already named Ghasiram Majhi, a well-known tribal leader, as its candidate, the BJD is yet to finalise its nominee.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8, which left the Nuapada Assembly seat vacant.