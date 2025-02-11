Bhubaneswar: The proposed flyover over the 'busiest' route connecting Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar will be constructed soon, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here today.

"The construction work of flyover from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan will commence soon as the state government has approved the project. The technical work of the this project will start soon," he said.

Speaking about the project in details, he said that a new flyover will be built over the Nandankanan Road connecting the existing flyover over the National Highway (NH)-16 at Jayadev Vihar. There will be escape ways at major junctions so that commuters travelling on the flyover will not have to face inconviniences to take service road.

"Plans have been designed keeping everything in mind. The four-lane road will be built over the existing road. The new flyover will be the lifeline of Bhubaneswar in upcoming days." the Minister said.

The state government is targeting to complete major portion of Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan flyover project

by 2027-28 fiscal, he stated.