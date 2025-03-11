Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra has reaffirmed his stance on the topic of integration of the Kosal region with Odisha, stating that he stands by his remarks and sees no reason to retract them. His statement comes amidst sharp criticism from the BJD and protest by the party MLAs in the Odisha Assembly.

Reacting to the uproar, Mishra questioned the selective approach towards regional identity and development. "The former Chief Minister was in power for 24 years but never spoke Odia. However, when I speak about the development of my region, it is seen as an attack on Odia identity," he said.

Referring to the recital of 'Bande Utkala Janani' at the event where he made the controversial statement, Mishra argued that though Odisha was formed with the integration of Utkala, Kosal, and Kalinga regions, the song only praises Utkala. "If you call it 'Bande Odisha Janani', I have no objection. But why should only one region be glorified while others remain ignored?” he questioned.

He criticized the BJD for failing to ensure equal development across all regions of Odisha. “BJD has no presence in western Odisha, and now they are protesting. Let them first show what they have done for coastal Odisha before making claims about development in western Odisha,” Mishra said.

His controversial statement came while he was speaking at an event in Sambalpur on Saturday. “The people of Sambalpur should remember that Odisha as a separate state was formed due to the integration of Utkal, Kosal and Kalinga regions. Utkal region comprises only Cuttack, Puri, and Balasore. It is not proper to hail only Utkal and forget Kosal and Kalinga regions,” said the BJP MLA, who addressed the gathering soon after the recital of ‘Bande Utkala Janani’, the state anthem of Odisha.

Mishra further claimed the people of Sambalpur and Kosal have been facing continuous exploitation due to the region’s integration with Odisha. “We have been exploited in every field including mining, agriculture, forest and service. We have been denied our cultural rights. The integration of Kosal with Odisha is a historic blunder,” said Mishra.