Bhubaneswar: Om Prakash Behera from Odisha topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 whose results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today.

Om Prakash is the resident of Bhubaneswar city in Odisha. He was studying in Kota, Rajasthan. He is among 24 candidates who achieved a perfect 100 percentile score in the examination conducted by the NTA in April this year.

He secured 23rd position in the list of 24 All India Toppers with 100 percentile score.

Among the toppers, two are female candidates: Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.

The JEE Main 2025 scorecard includes a detailed breakdown of each candidate’s performance, featuring raw marks, subject-wise percentiles, the overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), and JEE Advanced eligibility status.

The NTA also announced the category-wise percentile cut-offs for eligibility to appear in JEE Advanced 2025.

While least 93.10 percentile has been fixed for the candidates belonging to general category, the EWS cut off was 80.38 percentile, OBC-NCL was 79.43 percentile, Scheduled Castes (SC) 61.15 percentile and Scheduled Tribes (ST) 47.90 percentile.

These cut-offs will help students evaluate their chances of progressing to the next phase or securing seats through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, expected to commence in June 2025.

JEE Main serves as a gateway to top engineering institutions, including NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It is also the qualifying exam for the prestigious JEE Advanced, which paves the way to admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This announcement marks a crucial academic milestone for lakhs of aspirants across the country.

The NTA had conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 in two sessions i.e. session 1 (January 2025) and session 2 (April 2025) for the academic session 2025-26. While the session 1 was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 in 10 shifts, the session 2 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 in 9 shifts.

The paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech) was conducted in the CBT format. The Examination was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 was conducted at 531 examination centres in 300 cities, including 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha city, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos and Munich.