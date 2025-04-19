Bhubaneswar: Om Prakash Behera from Bhubaneswar, who secured Rank 1 in the JEE Main 2025 with a score of 100 percentile, called upon aspirants for the all-India entrance exam to study the syllabus thoroughly while sharing his success mantra.

Behera scored 300 out of total marks of 300 in the JEE Main 2025 Paper I (BE/BTech), per the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today.

He is a resident of Bhubaneswar and was undertaking study and preparation for JEE Main 2025 in Kota, Rajasthan.

The JEE Main Topper credited his parents and teachers for the success. Behera has interests in Physics and Mathematics and went to Kota three years ago.

“Initially, I was not good at Chemistry and not securing good marks in the subject. Even though I got a bit disappointed, I kept on trying to do well with the guidance and support of teachers,” said Behera. He continued, “I had not secured full marks until the JEE Main 2025.”

Preparation Strategy

Sharing his preparation strategy, the JEE Main 2025 topper said he practiced the previous year question papers before appearing for the all-India entrance exam. When he got time after attending the morning and evening shift classes at a coaching institute in Kota, he used to practice the previous year question papers.

“When the date for JEE Main nearer, I did an analysis chapter-wise per the syllabus. This way, I found I have appeared for such type of questions earlier when sat for the JEE Main 2025,” he elaborated.

Tips for aspirants

Providing the tips for success further, Behera said, “Those who have not secured well in the JEE Main 2025, not to be worried. There are many more exams ahead, so work on your strengths and weaknesses to achieve your goal and do hard work.”

There were 24 candidates from across the country who secured 100 percentiles in JEE Main 2025 and Behera was amongst them.

The JEE Main is a gateway to some of India’s top engineering institutions, including NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It is the qualifying exam for the JEE Advanced, which paves the way to admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education entrusted the responsibility of conducting JEE Main to the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2019 onwards. For the academic session 2025-26, NTA conducted JEE Main 2025 in two sessions i.e, Session 1 (January 2025) and Session 2 (April 2025). The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam was conducted in ten shifts whereas the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was conducted in nine shifts.

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 was held on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8 this year. The Paper 1 (BE/BTech) was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It was held in 13 languages including Odia.

The exam was conducted at 531 unique exam centres in 300 cities including 15 cities outside India.