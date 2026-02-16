Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of JEE Mains-2026 for Session 1.

The Joint Entrance Examination from Session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29 this year.

Around 13 lakh students, including 8.55 lakh boys and 4.49 lakh girls, from across the country had appeared the exams.

Altogether 12 students have obtained NTA score (percentile) of 100 in Session 1 of JEE Mains-2026. Among them, the highest number of three students are from Rajasthan and two are from Andhra Pradesh.

Shreyas Mishra of Delhi; Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith of Andhra Pradesh; Shubham Kumar of Bihar; Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam of Rajasthan, Bhavesh Patra of Odisha; Anay Jain of Haryana; Madhav Viradiya of Maharashtra, Purohit Nimay of Gujarat and Vivan Sharad Mahiswari of Telangana have obtained NTA score of 100.

With NTA score of 100, Bhavesh Patra has been declared as the topper in Odisha.