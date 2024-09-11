Bhubaneswar: Jewellers in several districts of Odisha cheated customers with irregularities, informed Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in the Legislative Assembly today while replying to a question by MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain.

A total of 867 jewellery stores in Cuttack district have been inspected so far for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 (up to August). Out of these, irregularities were found in 65 stores, resulting in fines amounting to ₹1,67,400 being collected from the erring shops, the minister said.

There have been no complaints regarding the sale of substandard (non-hallmarked) jewellery in Cuttack district, as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). To ensure the quality of gold, BIS regularly collects samples of hallmarked gold jewellery from the market for testing in BIS laboratories. If any sample fails the test, action is taken as per the BIS Act, 2016, said Patra.

The Department of Legal Metrology continues to conduct regular and surprise raids on jewellery stores, with officers prosecuting stores found violating the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and the Orissa Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011, the minister added.

As per the information provided by the minister, in the past five months, the government has conducted 3,125 raids, uncovering that 116 traders have been deceiving customers. Legal cases have been filed against these shopkeepers, and fines amounting to ₹3.13 lakh have been collected.

Customers in Ganjam, Khordha, and Cuttack districts have been the most affected by fraudulent practices. In Ganjam and Cuttack, 17 traders were found guilty of cheating customers, while in Khordha, 16 traders were involved in similar activities.

Last year, 495 traders were found guilty of defrauding customers, resulting in the collection of ₹15.3 lakh in fines.