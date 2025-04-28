Keonjhar: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a jewellery shop owner and fled with gold and silver ornaments worth over ₹5 lakh near Naranpur under Keonjhar Town Police limits, last evening.

According to reports, the incident took place when the victim, identified as Deepak Sahu, was returning home on his motorcycle carrying a bag filled with gold and silver ornaments. When he reached near his house, two motorcycles carrying five miscreants started following him.

As Deepak tried to escape, he lost control and fell off his motorcycle. Taking advantage of the situation, the attackers assaulted him, hitting him on his head and hand. They then snatched the bag from the motorcycle's storage box and fled the scene.

On being informed, Keonjhar Town Police reached the spot and started an investigation. They have collected CCTV footage from the nearby hotel and launched a search operation to track down the culprits.