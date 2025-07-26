Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Rama Chandra Nepak, Deputy Ranger of Jeypore Forest Range in Koraput district, on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A case (Koraput Vigilance PS Case No. 25/2025) has been registered against Nepak under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He will be produced before the Court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

Following simultaneous raids on his properties, Vigilance officials unearthed massive wealth in his possession. The assets include:

1. Cash of ₹1.43 crore

2. A multi-storeyed building

3. Three flats

4. Two high-value plots

5. Bank deposits exceeding ₹1.33 crore

6. 1.504 kg of gold

7. 4.637 kg of silver

8. Two four-wheelers

As per official sources, Nepak failed to provide satisfactory explanations for the source of his wealth, which led to his arrest.

Further investigation was underway.