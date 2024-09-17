Ranchi/Bhubaneswar: Seeking Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s intervention into the death case of an engineering student from Ranchi, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren demanded a thorough inquiry.

Condoling the death of Abhishek Ravi, aged 19, from Ranchi, the Chief Minister of the neighbouring State requested the Odisha Chief Minister to order a high-level inquiry into the death of the engineering student of Bhubaneswar-based ITER College. Soren, on X message, also expressed sorrow to the bereaved family.

Ravi, a first year student of ITER, was found lying unconscious in the college hostel on September 13. He was later declared dead at the hospital. Family members of the student from Ranchi alleged ragging was the reason behind his death.

Reacting to the engineering student’s death, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh told PTI the investigation will be carried out as per the law.