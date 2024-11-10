Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to visit Jharkhand tomorrow (November 11) and canvass for the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls in the neighbouring state.

The Chief Minister will address two public meetings in Seraikela Kharswan and West Singhbhum districts in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates ahead of the first phase Assembly polls in Jharkhand, scheduled to be held on November 13.

Majhi, a tribal leader, will seek votes for BJP candidates for Seraikela and Majhgaon Assembly seats during his visit to Jharkhand.

The Odisha Chief Minister had addressed a few public meetings in the tribal dominated state a few days ago.

Majhi along with Sambalpur MP and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been included in the BJP list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

Notably, the Assembly polls will be held in Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20.