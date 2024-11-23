Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’ daughter-in-law is all set to clinch victory from Jamshedpur East Assembly segment in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Odisha Governor’s daughter-in-law Purnima Sahu (Das), a BJP candidate, is now leading over Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar by a margin of 42,586 votes from Jamshedpur East Assembly seat in the neighbouring state.

Ajoy Kumar, a former IPS officer, is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Odisha.

Das had served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. He was appointed as the Governor of Odisha in 2023.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led by Hemant Soren is all set to retain power in Jharkhand.

Candidates of the JMM have either won or established lead in at least 35 Assembly seats of the total 81 in Jharkhand. Congress party, the alliance partner of JMM, is likely to secure victory in 16 seats.

Candidates of BJP have either clinched victory or established lead in 21 Assembly seats in the tribal dominated state.

The Assembly polls in Jharkhand were held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting of votes are still underway.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a tribal leader, had campaigned for the BJP candidates from Seraikela and Majhgaon Assebly seats on November 11.