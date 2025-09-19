Jharsuguda: The Odisha government has initiated steps to transform the cricket stadium at Malimunda in Jharsuguda into an international-standard one. The project is estimated to cost around ₹250 crore.

An Australian company, known globally for designing some of the world’s best stadiums, has been roped in to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Work will begin once the DPR receives approval. The information was shared by Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy during the inauguration of a new astroturf hockey ground at H.Kantapali on Thursday. District Sports Officer Tushar Mishra added that the project would also include infrastructure for football, lawn tennis, and athletics.

The plan to set up an international stadium in Jharsuguda dates back to 2013-14, when Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) sanctioned funds under its CSR programme. A 32-acre site was identified at Malimunda, with 19 acres allocated for the stadium. MCL initially approved ₹8 crore, which was spent on land development and access roads.

In 2016-17, fresh funds were sought, and the cost estimate was revised to over ₹17 crore. Later in 2023, the government sanctioned another ₹10.35 crore for a swimming pool in the stadium complex and ₹5.34 crore for cricket infrastructure, with construction still underway.

The first-phase gallery, built at a cost of ₹4 crore, currently only offers seating facilities. Experts say it does not meet national standards, as it lacks basic structures like chairs and other spectator amenities. To meet international norms, the existing gallery may need to be demolished and rebuilt.

Adding to the concerns, the stadium’s proximity to the airport has triggered doubts about the feasibility of installing floodlights. As per regulations, floodlights may not be permitted, raising questions about the possibility of hosting day-night matches in the future.