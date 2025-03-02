Bhubaneswar: Daily direct flight service between Jharsuguda and Mumbai by IndiGo airline started on Saturday.

IndiGo's first direct flight from Mumbai to Jharsuguda landed at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda. The inaugural flight carried 122 passengers and was welcomed with a water cannon salute. The return flight to Mumbai took off with 92 passengers on board.

This new route aims to improve connectivity, foster economic opportunities, and promote trade between the two cities, the airline said.

Flight Schedule

Mumbai to Jharsuguda: Flight 6E 811 will depart from Mumbai at 10:55 AM and arrive in Jharsuguda at 1:00 PM.

Jharsuguda to Mumbai: Flight 6E 5155 will leave Jharsuguda at 2:20 PM and reach Mumbai at 4:15 PM.

Tickets can be booked on IndiGo's official website or mobile app.