Bhubaneswar: IndiGo airline has announced the launch of daily direct flight service between Jharsuguda in Odisha and Mumbai from March 1, 2025. This new route aims to improve connectivity, foster economic opportunities, and promote trade between the two cities, the airline said.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Mumbai to Jharsuguda: Flight 6E 811 will depart from Mumbai at 10:55 AM and arrive in Jharsuguda at 1:00 PM.

Jharsuguda to Mumbai: Flight 6E 5155 will leave Jharsuguda at 2:20 PM and reach Mumbai at 4:15 PM.

Tickets can be booked on IndiGo's official website or mobile app.

"We are pleased to expand our operations further with the launch of daily direct operations between Mumbai and Jharsuguda, Odisha. This new route marks IndiGo’s fourth direct connection to/from Jharsuguda, following Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata. By connecting Jharsuguda with Mumbai, a critical hub for commerce and industry, we aim to position Jharsuguda as a key gateway for growth and development in the region. IndiGo continues to be committed to providing affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across an extensive network for our customers," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo.