Sundargarh: In a shocking incident, a youth axed Anganwadi worker after his love proposal was rejected in Sundargarh district.

The accused, Sharat Kaudi from Purna village under Hemagiri police limits attacked the Anganwadi worker, identified as Dibyabharati Adha with an axe today afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said when Dibyabharati was returning from the Anganwadi Centre along with one of the kids, Sharat attacked her from behind. Dibyabharati died on the spot whereas the accused fled following the incident.

Based on a complaint filed by Dibyabharati’s family, the police registered a murder case and launched investigation.

Family members of the victim said the accused used to harass Dibyabharati after she repeatedly turned down his love proposals. The accused, therefore, was nursing a grudge. Subsequently, he murdered the Anganwadi worker in broad daylight, the woman’s family members alleged.