Bhubaneswar: Jindal Steel and Power has been honoured with the Platinum Award in the CSR category at the Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2025 awarded by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for its outstanding contributions to community development through the Jindal Foundation. This prestigious recognition highlights JSP’s commitment to sustainable development, social empowerment, and inclusive growth.

JSP’s social arm, the Jindal Foundation, has been a catalyst for change, implementing a range of high-impact programs aimed at education, healthcare, skill development, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, and rural infrastructure development. The foundation's initiatives have been deeply rooted in community participation, ensuring long-term and sustainable improvements in the quality of life of the underserved populations.

The award recognizes the visionary leadership and personal commitment of Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power, and Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation, in driving social impact. Under their leadership, the Jindal Foundation has undertaken pioneering CSR initiatives that have significantly improved the socio-economic landscape of rural communities.

The award acknowledges Jindal Foundation’s impactful CSR initiatives across education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, livelihood generation, and environmental sustainability. Through its extensive programs, the foundation has transformed lives in rural and underprivileged communities, aligning with JSP’s vision of holistic and long-term social development.

Prashant Kumar Hota , President and Group Head CSR at Jindal Steel and Power, expressed gratitude for the honor, stating: "We are deeply humbled to receive the Platinum Award at the Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards. At Jindal Steel and Power, we believe that true progress is measured by the well-being of the communities we serve. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to impactful CSR initiatives through the Jindal Foundation, ensuring a better future for generations to come."

Jindal Steel and Power’s CSR initiatives have significantly contributed to improving education accessibility, skill development, and healthcare facilities, benefiting thousands of individuals across Odisha and beyond. The company’s efforts in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable livelihoods have also set a benchmark in corporate social responsibility.

The Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to societal progress. The Platinum Award in CSR further solidifies JSP’s position as a responsible corporate leader, dedicated to nation-building and community upliftment.