Bhubaneswar: Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been awarded the prestigious CSR Journal Excellence Award 2024 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of sports in India. The award was presented during the 7th edition of the ceremony held in Mumbai on September 30, 2024.

This award acknowledges the company’s extensive efforts, through its social arm Jindal Foundation, to foster sports talent and enhance sports infrastructure, particularly at the grassroots level.

Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation congratulated the team and said, "We're honoured to receive this for the second consecutive time. This award affirms our commitment to nurturing sports talent and promoting sports as a tool for empowerment. My heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team and partners for making this possible. Together, we will continue driving positive change in society."

The event was graced by Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, who served as the Chief Guest. In his inspiring speech, he emphasized the importance of corporates giving back to rural areas and supporting the needy through their CSR activities. Several eminent personalities were in attendance, including P.T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Aditi Tatkare, Minister for Women & Child Development, Government of Maharashtra; and Amit Upadhyay, Editor-in-Chief of The CSR Journal, along with a host of social workers and dignitaries from various sectors.

JSP’s General Manager (CSR) Vargil Lakra proudly represented the Jindal Foundation and received the award during the special ceremony.

The Jindal Foundation is proud to have been acknowledged for its efforts in promoting sports and remains committed to empowering communities through its wide-ranging CSR initiatives. Aligning with the Government of India's Khelo India initiative, JSP is committed to nurturing and training young athletes in various sports such as Wushu, Kabaddi, archery, football, and cricket. JSP provides enhanced sports infrastructure, nutrition, training, and opportunities for participation in national and international programs. The company has supported the development of 30,000 young athletes across India, with a focus on Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, including 5,000 aspiring hockey players from the Sundergarh district of Odisha. The Company, through Jindal Foundation, also runs a Cricket Academy in Raigarh District.

Through the Jindal Foundation, the company has constructed 20 playgrounds, two sports complexes and stadiums, and one sports hostel dedicated to underprivileged athletes. The Sports Hostel in Barbil offers tribal and disadvantaged athletes free accommodation, nutrition, education, and intensive sports coaching. Several athletes supported by JSP have gone on to win medals at national and international sporting events.