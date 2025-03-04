Sundargarh: In a tragic incident, a job aspirant lost his life while participating in a 25 km run during a physical test conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) in Sundargarh district, today.

The deceased was identified as Prabin Kumar Panda from Rourkela.

As per reports, the physical test was being conducted for the recruitment of Forest Guards, Foresters, and Livestock Inspectors. Prabin had applied for the posts of Forest Guard and Forester.

During the 25 km run from Bhabanipur to Baragada, Prabin collapsed near Kirei under the Sadar police limits. He was immediately rescued and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.