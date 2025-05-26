Balangir: The Puintala police have arrested four people, including a minor, in connection with the attack on senior television journalist Bijay Kumar Pradhan at Kulthipali village in Odisha's Balangir district. However, the alleged mastermind and local contractor, Gajendra Dalai, is still absconding.

The arrested adult accused have been identified as Abinash Dalai, Aditya Jena, and Gumara Nayak.

According to reports, a guard wall construction project worth ₹10 lakh was underway in the village. There was no signboard displaying project details, while allegations of corruption surrounding the work had surfaced. Journalist Bijay Kumar Pradhan had gone to the village to gather information and record visuals related to the alleged irregularities.

While he was filming the site, a group of miscreants suddenly attacked him. They tied his hands and legs, paraded him through the village, and later tied him to a pole. He was then mercilessly beaten.

The ordeal reportedly lasted for two hours, after which the attackers took him to a nearby temple and forced him to take an oath not to report anything about the incident or the construction work. They also smashed his camera and two mobile phones and allegedly looted cash from him.

Following the incident, Pradhan filed a written complaint at the Puintala Police Station, based on which the arrests were made.

Police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the absconding accused, Gajendra Dalai. The incident has sparked outrage among journalist associations and civil society groups, who have demanded swift justice and better protection for media personnel working in the field.