Nabarangpur: A journalist sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a youth in Papadahandi village of Nabarangpur district late on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Sumit Kumar Ghanta of Papadahandi village, was initially treated at Papadahandi Community health Centre and later shifted to Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital. He was referred to a hospital in Visakhapatnam for advanced treatment.

According to reports, the accused, Harekrushna Behera of Banka Sahi, allegedly in an inebriated condition, attacked Sumit with a knife during an altercation over some issue around 11 pm while the journalist was returning home from Nabarangpur.

Sumit sustained multiple injuries on his stomach, chest, and hands.

The locals rushed to his rescue and caught hold of the attacker. In retaliation, they assaulted Behera before handing him over to police. He too was admitted to Nabarangpur DHH for treatment.