Balasore: A journalist was killed in a road accident as a truck hit a motorcycle on which he was travelling on State Highway-19 near Bhalukasuni Chhak in Odisha's Balasore district, today.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Sanjeev Behera. He was a resident of Dahisada village near Soro.

As per reports, the accident occurred when Sanjeev, travelling from Soro towards Udala on the motorcycle, was hit head-on by a fuel-laden truck. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the incident.

Nilgiri police arrived at the scene and sent Sanjeev's body to the Nilgiri Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have started an investigation into the incident and efforts were on by the cops to trace and apprehend the truck driver.