Bhubaneswar: Journalists covering news related to the Odisha Assembly staged a protest today after being barred from carrying mobile phones inside the press gallery. The decision led to a boycott of the Assembly proceedings by the media persons, who later staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.

As per reports, the journalists were handed envelopes at the entrance and instructed to deposit their mobile phones before entering the press gallery. This move triggered strong opposition from journalists, who argued that mobile phones are essential for real-time reporting.

"This ban restricts press freedom, a cornerstone of democracy. Carrying out our work without a mobile phone is not possible. We urge the government to reconsider its decision and permit mobile phone usage inside the press gallery," said a protesting journalist.

Notably, the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday witnessed unruly scenes as a scuffle ensued between the ruling and opposition members. Later, several videos of the incident recorded on mobile phones surfaced on social media.