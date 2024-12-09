Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has apprehended a woman Junior Clerk working the Sub Registrar office in Bhubaneswar while accepting bribe of ₹20,000.

Vigilance official sources said Debajani Kar, the Junior Clerk of the Office of Sub Registrar, Khandagiri was held while demanding and taking the bribe amount for execution of the Registered Sale Deed of a subplot. Based on a complaint, the Vigilance officials laid the trap, and seized the entire bribe amount from her possession.

During a search at the Sub Registrar Office, the sleuths also recovered ₹15,08,550 cash. Simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Kar from disproportionate assets angle, the official sources added.

In this connection, the Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 26/2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Kar.

A senior officer from Inspector General of Registrar Office, Cuttack has been called in to assist in verification of the huge amount of cash as foul play has been suspected, the sources added.