Bargarh: A junior engineer posted in Barapali block of Odisha’s Bargarh district was found dead inside a car under mysterious circumstances today as the body was charred inside the parked vehicle.

The body of the deceased, identified as Chandrasekhar Jhadia, was recovered from the car near Haldipali Chhack. The vehicle was spotted by passers-by, who informed the police after noticing smoke and a foul smell.

Preliminary suspicion points to a possible air conditioner short circuit as the cause of the fire. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

According to Jhadia’s wife, he had left home around noon on Thursday but didn't respond to calls throughout the evening and night. “I kept calling him again and again, but he didn’t pick up. Today, while heading to work, I found his car parked by the road and was shocked to see what had happened. I don’t know for sure if it was due to an AC short circuit,” she told reporters.

Barapali police reached the spot and seized the vehicle for investigation. While a scientific team has been engaged to determine the cause of the fire, police have not ruled out foul play at this stage.