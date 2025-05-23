Nuapada: A Junior Engineer in Nuapada district fell in the net of Odisha Vigilance for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

During searches on properaties linked to Susanta Kumar Sethy, the Junior Engineer under Road & Building Division in Nuapada district, he was found in possession of 3 multi-storey buildings, one farmhouse, 9 high-value plots, 2 four wheelers including 1 benami car so far.

Following assets in name of Sethy and his family members have been unearthed:

1. One triple storeyed building with area approx. 6500 Sqft located at plot No.10, Gangotri Nagar, Lingipur, Bhubaneswar.

2. One under construction building with area approx. 1500 Sqft. over plot No.10/3920 at Gangotri Nagar, Lingipur, Bhubaneswar.

3. One Farmhouse spread over 1 acre located over plot No.749, Bilipada, Pipili, Dist-Puri.



4. 9 nos. of high value plots including 3 plots in Bhubaneswar, 5 in Pipili, Puri and 1 in Rayagada town. Details as under:

i) A piece of land vide plot No.10, Khata No.519 at Lingipur, Khurda.

ii) A piece of land vide plot No.1600/2754, Khata No.731/4521 at Lingipur, Khordha.

iii) A piece of land vide plot No.10/3920, Khata No.731/4254 at Lingipur, Khordha.

iv) A piece of land vide plot No.748, Khata No.548 at Bilipada, Pipili, Puri.

v) A piece of land vide plot No.755, Khata No.619/249 at Bilipada, Pipili, Puri.

vi) A piece of land vide plot No.753, Khata No.448 at Bilipada, Pipili, Puri.

vii) Farmhouse over plot No.749, Khata No.85 & Plot No.755, Khata No.619/249 located at Bilipada, Pipili, Puri.

viii) A piece of land vide plot No.349, Khata No.62/6145 at Tumbiguda, Rayagada.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/ farmhouse/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

5. Bank & other deposits and investment in Mutual funds etc are being ascertained.

6. 1 four wheeler (KIA carens) and 5 two wheelers.

7. One benami four wheeler Maruti Breeza car which is under verification.

On allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA) beyond known sources of income by Sethy, Odisha Vigilance led by 7 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 10 ASIs, and other supporting staff conducted simultaneous house searches at 8 places in Bhubaneswar, Pipili (Puri) and Nuapada today.

Till the last report came in, the searches were underway.