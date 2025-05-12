Bhubaneswar: Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad officially assumed office as a Judge of the Orissa High Court today. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Harish Tandon during a ceremony held on the High Court premises.

Justice Shripad was transferred from the Karnataka High Court to the Orissa High Court on May 1, 2025. With this appointment, he becomes the fourth senior-most Judge of the Orissa High Court.

Born on July 20, 1964, Justice Shripad began his tenure in the judiciary as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2018. He was elevated to the position of Permanent Judge in January 2020.

Justice Shripad is scheduled to demit office on July 19, 2026.