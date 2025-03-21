Bhubaneswar: The Central government has appointed Justice Harish Tandon as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Union Minister of State for Law & Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed the development on Friday through a post on social media.

"In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Harish Tandon, Judge of the Calcutta High Court as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court," he posted on X.

The Supreme Court Collegium had proposed Justice Tandon’s name on March 6, following the retirement of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19.

Currently, Justice Arindam Sinha is serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. The Collegium has recommended his transfer to the Allahabad High Court, which is awaiting the Centre’s approval.

Justice Harish Tandon, who has been serving as a judge of the Calcutta High Court since April 13, 2010, is ranked seventh in the All-India Seniority of High Court Judges.