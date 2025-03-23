Bhubaneswar: Justice Harish Tandon will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on March 26.

Justice Tandon was appointed as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court by President Droupadi Murmu on March 21.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office to Justice Tandon at a ceremony on the premises of Orissa HC in Cuttack city at 10 am on March 26.

Judges of the High Court, Bar Association members and other dignitaries will attend the ceremony.

Justice Tandon was acting as a judge at Calcutta High Court before his appointment as the Chief Justice of Orissa HC.

The office of the Chief Justice of Orissa HC was lying vacant following the retirement of incumbent Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19, this year.

Before his elevation as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2010, Tandon had practiced as an advocate in the HC for several years.