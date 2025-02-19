Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today spoke with Nepali counsellors Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Raj Adhikari, assuring them that justice will be served in the case of the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20) at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

The Embassy of Nepal in India had sent the two counsellors to counsel the Nepali students affected by the incident.

The Odisha CM also assured that peace and normalcy would be restored on the KIIT campus. Majhi urged the Nepali students to return to campus and resume their studies.

A discussion was held at the State Guest House with officials from Nepal, which was attended by Odisha ministers Mukesh Mahaling and Suryabanshi Suraj, along with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, to ensure the restoration of normalcy at KIIT.

Besides, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, spoke with Suryabanshi Suraj over the phone regarding the matter.

Notably, Prakriti allegedly died by suicide in a hostel room of KIIT on February 16 evening. She was a third-year Computer Science student at the educational institution.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Siddhant Sigdel (24), the cousin of Prakriti and a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at KIIT, police have arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student at the university, for allegedly harassing the girl, which led to her suicide.

After the death of Prakriti, irate university students had staged protests, demanding justice for her.

While KIIT had initially asked all Nepali students of the institution to vacate hostels, it later urged them to return to the campus.

A 24x7 helpline (+91 7847064550 and +91 7855029322) has been set up by KIIT to provide support and guidance to the students.

A dedicated control (+91 8114380770) room is open 24x7 at KIIT Campus 6 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to the campus.