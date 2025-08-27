Berhampur: Police have launched a manhunt for Kabisuryanagar Block Chairman Birendra Khatai and his two nephews in connection with the murder of a textile trader in Surat.

The deceased, identified as Ugra Prasad Sahu, was shot dead with three rounds of bullets at Pipodara on August 13, around 9 PM. Khatai had allegedly supplied a pistol to his nephews, who executed the crime.

Following the incident, Surat police registered a case and have been conducting raids in different areas, including Kabisuryanagar, to track down the accused. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Police are intensifying their search operations to nab those involved.