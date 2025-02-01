Dharmagarh: During an investigation into the dacoity incident that occurred on January 30 night in Dharmagarh, the Kalahandhi District Police arrested eight members of an inter-state looters gang. Cash worth ₹3.51 Crore, gun, a four-wheeler and arms were seized from the possession of the accused.

The accused are Tahir Ansari, Husein Khan, Jaisam Khan, Samim Ansari, Basudeb Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Anuj Kumar, Siraj Ansari and Kameshwara Jadav. They hail from the neighbouring Jharkhand state.

Police official sources said late night on January 30, the eight accused looted a country liquor shop in Dharmagarh at the gun point. After committing the crime, the looters fled the spot in a Bolero vehicle bearing registration no JH10AP4817.

Based on a complaint filed at the Dharmagarh Police Station, the Kalahandi Police launched the probe. A special team led by the SP carried out the investigation.

The police traced the Bolero vehicle, which was used by the accused for escape, to Jharkhand. Two of the eight accused were nabbed from the Dharmagarh locality whereas the rest were arrested from Jharkhand.