Bhubaneswar: The second day of the 12th Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) 2026 unfolded as a rich and immersive celebration of ideas, languages, histories and contemporary concerns, bringing together some of South Asia’s most distinguished writers, thinkers, public intellectuals, artists and policymakers in the Odisha capital here.

Reflecting on the depth and diversity of conversations on Day 2, KLF Founder and Director Rashmi Ranjan Parida said, “Kalinga Literary Festival has always believed that literature is not confined to books alone - it lives in democracy, gender discourse, cinema, science, memory and the everyday struggles of society. Day 2 truly reflected this philosophy by bringing together voices that challenge, heal and inspire.”

The day opened with a powerful set of parallel sessions that set the intellectual tone for the festival. Renowned translator and writer Daisy Rockwell, Booker Prize-winning author Deepa Bhasthi, and poet-scholar Ranjit Hoskote, moderated by Saikat Majumdar, explored how translation shapes humanity and connects cultures across borders.

Simultaneously, conversations on feminism in modern literature featured Manisha Kulshreshtha, Suryabala Lal & Suman Barsha, while spiritual discourse found voice in a session on Living the Vivekananda Way with Dr. Ananya Awasthi in conversation with Shikha Bhatt. Celebrations of mother tongue and multilingual poetry highlighted Odisha’s deep literary roots with voices such as Dr. Santosh Rath, Basanta Panda, and Ramesh Mallik.

One of the most anticipated sessions of the morning was Bharatiya Loktantra: Sansad, Samvidhan aur Janta, where Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, engaged in a thoughtful conversation with Jai Prakash Pandey, reflecting on parliamentary democracy, constitutional values, and public trust. Literary retellings and mythological reinterpretations were examined by Anand Neelakantan and Anuja Chandramouli, while celebrated author Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan spoke on children’s literature and storytelling in conversation with Anish Chandy.

Emphasising the festival’s global and inclusive spirit, KLF Patron and CEO Ashok Kumar Bal said, “KLF is a meeting point of cultures, languages, and lived realities. From South Asian poetry to global diplomacy, from grassroots voices to international thought leaders, Day 2 reaffirmed our commitment to dialogue that transcends borders and binaries.”

The late morning sessions saw former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Lakshmi Puri in an inspiring dialogue with Sikta Deo, discussing women’s leadership, global diplomacy and the soul of a writer beyond borders. Poetry remained a strong presence throughout the day, with South Asian poets Ranjana Niraula, Ranjit Hoskote, Surya Mishra, and Monalisa Jena shaping conversations on evolving poetic traditions. Special tribute and remembrance sessions honoured literary legacies, reinforcing KLF’s commitment to cultural continuity.

Talking about Science and its human side of discovery Eminent physicist Prof. Bedangadas Mohanty discussed science as storytelling, while cinematic voices Bhawana Somaaya, Sudhir Mishra, Nila Madhab Panda, and Nadira Khatun deliberated on cinema, OTT platforms, and cultural responsibility. Conversations on love, loss, and emotional honesty featured Milan Vohra, while discussions on Bharatiya Gyan Parampara brought together Anand Neelakantan, Anuja Chandramouli, and historian Radhika Seshan.

Post-lunch discussions expanded into social change, public policy, and personal narratives. Education activist Safeena Husain spoke on empowering girls through education, while electoral transformation in Odisha was examined by Netaji Abhinandan in conversation with Sambit Tripathy. Renowned journalist Rahul Pandita reflected on memory, conflict and belonging, and former India cricketer Arun Lal captivated audiences with reflections on resilience and life beyond sport.

Public service and literary imagination intersected in a significant session featuring Kuladhar Saikia, Sujeet Kumar, Member of Parliament, and diplomat-author Vikas Swarup, moderated by Bibhu Acharya. Art and aesthetics were explored through sessions on contemporary art demand with Padma Shri Adwaita Gadanayak, Antaryami Das, Lipishree Nayak, and others, reflecting on the evolving relationship between society and creativity.

The evening sessions addressed Kashmir’s literary future with Mehak Jamal and Rahul Pandita, celebrated tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary with Sunita Pant Bansal, Tuhin Sinha, and Sujeet Kumar, and showcased new literary voices in publishing. Women’s narratives, multilingual poetry, and emerging authorship continued to resonate strongly across halls.

Day 2 concluded on a high cultural note with evocative performances of Divine Beats by Mardala players under the Kalinga Art Festival, alongside vibrant discussions on reimagining Odia cinema with filmmakers Dipanwit Dash Mahapatra, Abhishek Swain, Himadri Das and Ashutosh Pattnaik.

With its seamless blend of literature, public discourse, arts, and lived experiences, the second day of Kalinga Literary Festival 2026 reaffirmed Bhubaneswar’s place as a global hub for intellectual exchange and cultural dialogue, setting the stage for the days ahead.