Bhubaneswar: After tasting success with remakes of Marathi, Gujarati, and South Indian films, Bollywood has now turned its attention to the Odia film industry. In a first-of-its-kind development, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is in the process of acquiring the remake rights of Odia blockbuster Bou Buttu Bhuta.

As per a public notice published in Film Information magazine by Rakhee Bajpai Tiwari, Chief Legal Officer of Dharma Productions, the company has officially announced negotiations to purchase the remake rights of Bou Buttu Bhuta (2025), which starred Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, and Aparajita Mohanty.

The notice clarifies that the acquisition will cover remake rights in all Indian and world languages, alongside derivative rights. This will allow Dharma Productions to develop, produce, distribute, and exploit remakes across multiple media and platforms. The rights also extend to dubbing and subtitling the film in all languages, globally and in perpetuity.

It further mentions that Babushaan Films Private Limited, the production house behind the original film, is the sole and lawful owner of all intellectual property related to Bou Buttu Bhuta. Any interested parties with claims over the rights have been asked to respond within 15 days, failing which their rights would be considered waived.

Released on June 12 this year, Bou Buttu Bhuta has been a game-changer for the Odia film industry. Despite competing with big Bollywood releases like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par, the horror-thriller-comedy went on to become the highest-grossing Odia film of all time.