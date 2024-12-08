Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based Sports Science India (SSI) conferred lifetime achievement award on Olympic weightlifting medallist Karnam Malleswari and former Indian football team captain Bruno Coutinho at a gala award ceremony at Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

The award was presented to Olympian Malleswari and footballer Coutinho in presence of Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, SSI founder Dr Sarthak Patnaik and SNM group director Prabodh Mohanty at Tennis Auditorium of the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occassion, Malleswari said, "The government is laying emphasis on the sports science these days. However, it was not the same earlier. There was no good physiotherapist during our time. The doctors at Sports Authority of India (SAI) used to prescribe no-good medicines. These days the sportspersons are moving overseas for improved treatment. However, it is not possible for the sportspersons at ground level to go out of the country for medical treatment. The SSI can provide that facility here," praising the country's leading sports medicine and rehab centre.

"We did not have much facilities during our time. However, we were playing for victory. This is lagging in today's generation players. They are playing for money for which the country is not achiving that much success," Coutinho said after receiving Lifetime Achievement Award.

On present scenario in football in India, he said, "Football is yet to improve and secure a place in the country. We will not see positive results till the players perfrom from their heart."

This apart, many sportspersons were awarded by the SSI at different categories at the event yesterday.

This year, SSI Karna award was conferred on swimmer Aneesh S Gowda, Arjuna awardee weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam, Odia cyclist Swasti Singh, racer Aditya Thakur, sprinters Sandeep Kumar and Sneha SS, Olympian gymnast Pranati Nayak and badminton sensation Anmol Kharb.

SSI Milkha Singh Sprint Champion award was given to Odia sprinter Lalu Prasad Bhoi and Nithya Gandhe. The SSI Emerging Player award was given to sprinter Animesh Kujur. Dilip Tirkey hockey best player award was presented to Shilanad Lakra, while the SSI Paika team award was conferred on the Indian Hockey team.

The SSI Best Coach and Grassroots Coach awards were received by national badminton coach Vimal Kumar and Indian women Ice Hockey team coach Abdul Hakim Giri respectively.

JSW Sports and Dipti Ranjan Samal received SSI Sports Development and Sports Journalism awards respectively.