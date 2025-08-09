Bhubaneswar: Intensifying their probe into the alleged self-immolation of a college girl in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, the police today interrogated the victim’s father and brother.

The father-son duo was interrogated at Pattamudai rural police station in Kendrapara.

The cops also registered a case against the deceased girl’s male friend on the basis of an FIR lodged by her father.

The girl’s male friend, identified as Pramod Behera of Teroi village in Kendrapara, was booked under Sections 296,75, 78 and 108 of the BNS and Sections 66-E and 67-A of the IT Act.

The police had detained Behera from Chennai yesterday for interrogation in connection with the case.

The 20-year-old girl, a Plus 3 final year student of Pattamundai College, reportedly set herself on fire after pouring kerosene on her in their house at Badapada village on August 6. She died on the spot.

Soon after the girl’s death, her father had alleged that the victim was under severe mental stress due to continuous blackmail by her male friend.

The victim’s father also claimed that she had visited Pattamundai rural police station six months ago to lodge a complaint in this regard.

However, the officials of Pattamundai rural police station did not register a case on the basis of her complaint. A police official reportedly asked the college girl to block the phone number of her male friend to avoid harassment.