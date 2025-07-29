Ghatagaon (Kendujhar): A pall of gloom descended on Nakajahri village in Kendujhar district this evening following the tragic death of two minor girls.

The victims, Amrit (6) and Bhumika (7), were playing near a pit after returning home from school. When they failed to return home on time, their family members began searching for them frantically. After an anxious search, the two girls were found lying unconscious in the pit.

They were immediately rushed to the Ghatagaon Community health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared them brought dead.

As of the time of reporting, no police complaint had been lodged regarding the incident.