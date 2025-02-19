Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Sarat Kumar Giri, Deputy Collector, Land Acquisition (General), Keonjhar, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

As per reports, the official was receiving the money from the complainant for disbursing the compensation amount of his land acquired for National Highway.

The Vigilance sleuths have recovered the bribe money from the possession of the accused and seized it.

After Giri's arrest, the anti-corruption agency carried out searches at three places linked to him over suspicion of possession of properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.