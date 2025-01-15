Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs Department arrested a man hailing from Kerala at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Tuesday night and seized marijuana worth around Rs 4 crore from his possession.

As per reports, the accused was transporting marijuana processed in Germany from Bangkok to Bhubaneswar by concealing the contraband in biscuit packets.

Upon the suspect's arrival at the airport on a flight from Bangkok, the officials detained him and conducted a thorough inspection of his luggage, leading to the discovery of the marijuana.

The accused was interrogated to uncover the extent of the smuggling network and identify others involved in the illegal activities.