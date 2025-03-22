Jharsuguda: Key witness in slain BJD leader Naba Das' cook death case sustained serious injuries in a road mishap here in the district today.

The victim Monu Prasad works as a pet caretaker at Naba Das' residence.

According to reports, Prasad was critically injured after a pickup van hit in Belpahar town. He was rushed to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, for treatment.

The victim is the key witness in mysterious death of Lalit Sahu, who was working as a cook at the residence of former Odisha Health & Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das.

Lalit was found dead at staff quarters on April 17, 2022. A few months later, Naba Das was shot dead by an on-duty police official on January 29, 2023.