Bhubaneswar: In preparation for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 in primary schools from the academic year 2025-26, the Odisha Government will launch a campaign titled ‘Pravesh Utsav’ and ‘Khadi Chhuan’ in all schools on April 2, 2025. The new academic session will commence on April 1, 2025.

This State-level campaign will see participation from parents, elected representatives, senior officials, and members of civil society.

Per official sources, the school-level programmes will be conducted from April 3 to 5, 2025, exclusively involving teachers and students. The initiative will also focus on identifying out-of-school children and enrolling them in age-appropriate classes.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will distribute the ‘Nimantrana Patra’ (Invitation Letter) at the State-level between March 17 and 19, 2025, to families of children enrolling in ‘Shishu Vatika’ and Class-I.

Additionally, the ‘Shiksha Sachetanata Ratha’ will be flagged off in each block on April 2, 2025, to raise awareness about the campaign.

Each school will feature three dedicated learning stations—Literacy Station, Numeracy Station, and Creativity Station.

In accordance with NEP-2020 guidelines, all primary schools will introduce an additional class, ‘Shishu Vatika,’ to accommodate children aged 5-6 years. Admission to Class-I will be for children aged 6+ years as of September 1 of the academic year.

In January 2025, the School and Mass Education Department announced the implementation of NEP-2020 in Odisha. As per this decision, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), with local contextual adaptations, will be adopted as the State Curriculum Framework.