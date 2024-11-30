Bhubaneswar: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun once again threatened to attack the ongoing DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar describing the 3-day event as a 'terror' conference.

In an audio message sent to a senior journalist through an email, the Pro-Khalistani leader slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bhubaneswar to attend the DG-IGP conference.

He threatened to make December 1 a D-Day and wrote, "Odisha Do not fly to and from Biju Patnaik Airport" in Bhubaneswar. He asked Khalistani, Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiris to target DGP "terror" conference at Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Pannun announced Rs 25 lakh cash reward for raising the Khalistani flag in Bhubaneswar during the event.

Acting promptly, the security has been tightened in Bhubaneswar with the deployment of additional forces.

"We have received the allegation. A special surveillance team has been formed for an investigation into the threat audio message. All the messages are being verified and a special team is working on it. The security has been beefed up. and we have kept a strong vigil on all activities," said Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh.

Earlier, Pannun had issued a message threatening to disrupt the pan-India meet scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Security Advisor Ajit Doval besides hosts of top security officials ahead of the DG-IGP Conference.

Pannun who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, in a video message, urged his supporters to disrupt the DG-IG conference in Bhubaneswar.

He dared the PM to visit Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar to meet devotees and urged “Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiri fighters to disguise and take cover in temples, hotels in Bhubaneswar against the annual national conference.