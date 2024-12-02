Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch wrote to Google seeking detailed information about threat messages allegedly sent by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to attack DGP-IGP Conference held in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1.

A day after concluding the 3-day top police officials' event, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval among top security officials, the STF asked Google to provide IP address, which was used to send an email and audio message to a senior journalist for second time during annual police conference.

Moreover, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to investigate the incident.

The Pro-Khalistani leader had threatened for a second time through an email to disrupt the DGP-IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar.

The email containing a threat audio message was sent to a senior journalist at around 9.04 AM on November 30 (Saturday).

After receiving the email, he informed the Commissionerate police about it following which the STF started investigating the incident.

Pannun allegedly threatened to make December 1 a D-Day in the message and wrote, "Odisha Do not fly to and from Biju Patnaik Airport" in Bhubaneswar. He asked Khalistani, Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiris to target DGP "terror" conference at Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Earlier, Pannun had issued a message threatening to disrupt the pan-India meet ahead of the DG-IGP Conference.

Pannun who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, in a video message, urged his supporters to disrupt the DG-IG conference in Bhubaneswar.

He dared the PM to visit Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar to meet devotees. He urged “Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiri fighters to disguise and take cover in temples, hotels in Bhubaneswar against the annual national conference.