Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri Mela will kick off today at the foothills of Khandagiri and Udaygiri in Bhubaneswar, drawing hundreds of sadhus and devotees from across the country. The annual fair, known for its spiritual and cultural significance, has transformed the heritage site into a vibrant hub of religious activities.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure cleanliness and sanitation during the fair. To manage the heavy footfall, additional police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic and maintain law and order.

BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil reviewed the preparations and assured that all essential amenities were in place. "From drinking water to sanitation and garbage disposal, every aspect has been given utmost priority. Sanitation workers will be on duty round-the-clock to maintain hygiene at the fairground. Our focus is to keep the heritage site clean despite the huge crowd," he said.

In a significant move, the BMC has imposed a strict ban on obscene dance performances at Jatra shows during the Khandagiri Mela. The municipal authorities have warned all Jatra troupes against staging any vulgar acts that could tarnish the sanctity of the event.

"The owners of Jatra troupes have been instructed to uphold the dignity of Khandagiri Mela. Any violation of this directive will invite strict action. The troupes have assured us of their compliance," Patil said.

Supporting the ban, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh emphasized that vulgarity has no place in Jagannath culture. "Khandagiri is a sacred place where both cultural and spiritual programmes are organised. We had earlier vowed not to allow any form of obscenity during the Jatra. The local administration and the State government are committed to curbing such activities," he said.