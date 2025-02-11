Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri Sub-Registrar, Biswajit Pradhan was suspended for his involvement in part-plot sale irregularities.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department in an office order stated the Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule-12 of the OCS (CC&A) Rules, 1962 suspended Pradhan.

The headquarters of Pradhan has been fixed at the Khurda Collectorate during the suspension period. He has been also directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission of the Khurda Collector.

He will receive the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule-90 of the Odisha Service Code, the department’s order mentioned.