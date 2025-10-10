Bhubaneswar: The twin hills of Khandagiri and Udayagiri, which reflect Odisha’s ancient heritage and the legacy of Emperor Kharavela, are finally set for a major facelift after years of neglect. Despite several promises and plans over the years, the site, known for its rock-cut caves, has largely remained underdeveloped. Now, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has taken concrete steps to revive and beautify the historic site.

OTDC has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the National Monument Authority (NMA) for the integrated development of Khandagiri and Udayagiri. The plan aims to balance heritage conservation with tourism promotion, ensuring that no damage is caused to the monuments. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will review the project to ensure the proposed work does not endanger the site’s historical integrity. Work will begin only after NMA’s approval.

As per the DPR, several new facilities are proposed for tourists visiting the caves. These include better connectivity between the twin hills, improved access roads, visitor zones, and a well-designed pathway connecting key monuments. A new visitor information centre, cafeteria, rest areas, and an amphitheatre for cultural events are also part of the plan.

Special arrangements will be made for differently-abled visitors, including dedicated walking routes and electric vehicle access. The project also includes landscaping and the conservation of around 450 species of medicinal plants found in the area.

To enhance the visitor experience, separate entry routes will be developed for the Jain temple and the Barabhuja temple. A large open ground will be developed for cultural and tourism-related festivals.

Another long-standing issue, the lack of proper parking facilities, will finally be addressed. Modern parking zones will be constructed to accommodate buses, cars, and two-wheelers in an organised manner.