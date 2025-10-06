Nuapada: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced a development package worth ₹1,100 crore for Nuapada during his visit to the district. He also declared municipal status for Khariar Road and NAC (Notified Area Council) status for Komna and Sinapali.

The Chief Minister launched and laid the foundation stones for several projects under the ₹1,100-crore package. These include the inauguration of 109 completed projects worth over ₹64 crore and foundation stones for 39 new projects worth ₹159 crore. The largest share of the package (over ₹802 crore) is dedicated to irrigation projects aimed at benefiting farmers in the region.

Majhi said that the state and central governments are working together to bring development across Odisha, particularly in areas that had previously experienced regional disparities like the undivided Kalahandi-Nuapada region.

He further announced the opening of Sub-Registration Offices in all tehsils of the state for administrative convenience, starting today with Sinapali, Komna, and Boden tehsils of Nuapada district.

Recalling his earlier visit in April during the Maraguda Mahotsav, when he had launched projects worth ₹320 crore, Majhi said his government remains dedicated to empowering the hardworking people of Nuapada. “Our double-engine government will always stand with you. My doors will remain open for every resident of Nuapada,” he assured.