Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road-Balangir New Rail Line Project has achieved a significant milestone with the successful breakthrough of Tunnel No T3, situated between Buguda and Banigochha in Nayagarh district.

This tunnel, spanning 2,620 meters with a 2-degree curve, was excavated using the advanced New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM). The breakthrough, termed "daylighting," was completed on January 13, 2025, marking an essential achievement in this ambitious rail infrastructure project.

Tunnel No T3 is the longest in Nayagarh district and the second-longest in the ongoing Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project. State-of-the-art machinery and innovative techniques were employed to overcome the rugged terrain of the Eastern Ghats. The completion of this tunnel is a crucial step in enhancing connectivity between the eastern and western parts of Odisha, thereby unlocking significant transportation and economic benefits for the region.

Engineering Challenges and Achievements

The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project spans 301 kilometres and includes some of the most complex engineering tasks in Indian railway history. A notable challenge is constructing seven tunnels within a 75-kilometre stretch between Daspalla and Purunakatak. These tunnels traverse the rugged Eastern Ghats, posing significant geological and logistical challenges.

Among the tunnels, the longest—Tunnel No 7, stretching 4.885 kilometres—has already been completed, along with breakthroughs in Tunnels No 1 and No 3. Tunnel No T3’s successful excavation adds to the project’s momentum.

Key Tunnel Highlights

Total Tunnels Under Construction: 7, with a combined length of 12.76 kilometres.

Tunnel No T3: Located between Buguda and Banigochha, 2,620 meters long with a 2-degree curve.

Longest Tunnel: 4.885 kilometres near Adhenigarh, featuring a 700-meter escape tunnel for safety.

Progress: Breakthroughs were completed in four out of seven tunnels.

Addressing Major Construction Challenges

The project has tackled several engineering, geological, and environmental hurdles:

Geological Complexity: Advanced techniques are being used to stabilize tunnels passing through varying soil densities and rock formations.

Environmental Sensitivity: Precautions have been taken to minimize the ecological impact, particularly where tunnels pass through wildlife sanctuaries.

Curved Tunnels: Five of the seven tunnels include curves, demanding precise engineering.

Simultaneous Excavation: Both ends of tunnels are being excavated simultaneously to expedite completion.

Progress and Strategic Completion Goals

The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project has already completed 215 kilometres of its 301-kilometre stretch, including:

Khurda Road to Daspalla: 105.8 kilometers.

Balangir to Purunakatak: 109 kilometers.

The remaining section from Purunakatak to Adhenigarh is under construction and expected to be completed in the coming months.

Upon completion, the rail line will significantly reduce travel time between Bhubaneswar and Balangir, improving access to education, healthcare, and markets. This project is poised to drive socio-economic development by enhancing trade, connectivity, and freight movement across Odisha.

Indian Railways’ Initiative for Regional Growth

The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project is a flagship infrastructure initiative by Indian Railways, aimed at transforming regional connectivity and economic opportunities in Odisha. With steady progress and the achievement of key milestones, the project is on track to redefine the state’s transportation landscape.