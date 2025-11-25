Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road Railway Division of East Coast Railway has achieved a remarkable operational milestone by becoming the fastest division in Indian Railways to handle 200 million tonnes (MT) of freight traffic during the current financial year. This landmark achievement has been accomplished in just 235 days, as on November 21, 2025, underscoring the division’s growing freight-handling capability and operational excellence.

The division has handled a total of 200 MT, comprising:

* 110 MT of loading, driven largely by coal, minerals, steel and other major commodities

* 90 MT of unloading, ensuring smooth distribution and end-to-end freight movement across the region

The achievement reflects the division’s strengthened operational systems, enhanced mobility of rakes, efficient coordination with industry stakeholders, and continuous focus on improving turnaround times. With major industrial clusters, ports and power houses depending heavily on rail transport, the Khurda Road Division continues to serve as a strategic freight corridor supporting regional and national supply chains.

The division’s performance also highlights the increasing preference for rail-based logistics due to its safety, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. The improved throughput has been supported by capacity enhancement works, better utilisation of existing assets, and adoption of modern operational practices across the division.