Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Indian Railways have successfully completed a 4,185-metre-long tunnel project of Khurda Road–Balangir rail line in Odisha.

The tunnel project (T-4) between Adenigarh and Charichhak stations in Boudh district is not only the longest for Khurda Road–Balangir rail line but also for Odisha.

“A major milestone in the Khurda Road–Balangir New Rail Line project was achieved on April 16 with the successful breakthrough (daylighting) of the 4,185-metre-long Tunnel T-4 between Adenigarh and Charichhak stations in Boudh district,” said the Railways in a statement.

In the ongoing Khurda Road–Balangir New Rail Line project, the Railways has so far commissioned 226 km of the total 301 km stretch. The rail line from Khurda Road up to Daspalla on one end and from Balangir up to Purnakatak on the other has been commissioned.

The remaining 75 km stretch between Daspalla and Purnakatak, which includes seven tunnels, is currently under construction, it added.

The successful daylighting of Tunnel T-4 is a significant achievement that will accelerate the pace of construction and bring the project closer to its goal of connecting Odisha’s coastal region with its western hinterland—promoting seamless travel, regional integration, and economic development, said the Railways.